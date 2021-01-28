Ex eBay Exec Named Chief Officer at Neiman Marcus

eBay’s former Vice President of Seller & Marketplace Operations landed a position at high-end luxury retail chain Neiman Marcus Group.

Bob Kupbens will join Neiman Marcus in February as Executive Vice President, Chief Product and Technology Officer. He will report to Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus Group.

Kupbens will be charged with developing new digital products and capabilities that enhance store, online, and omni-channel experiences at NMG brands: Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

According to NMG’s announcement this week, “Kupbens brings a strong track record of elevating customer experiences at Apple, eBay, Delta and ADT where he held multiple senior roles overseeing eCommerce, digital products and technology.”

“Kupbens will also accelerate the ramp up of NMG’s advanced analytics capabilities, scale personalization of customer experience to a broader set of customers, and curate the personalized assortments.”

Kupbens had spent over 2 years at Apple before joining eBay in August 2016. He left in February 2019, a month after he and another executive, Scott Cutler, participated in a New Year’s Day podcast apologizing for technical issues and other problems that had plagued the site in 2018, which activist investor Elliott Management used as fodder in its campaign against eBay on January 22, 2019.

In between eBay and joining Neiman Marcus Group, Kupbens was President of Innovation & New Business at ADT from May 2019 to September 2020.

NMG wrote in Wednesday’s announcement, “To accelerate the growth of NMG’s unique loyal luxury customer base, the company is investing in the enhancement of the customer journey by grouping technology, digital products, and advanced analytics under one leader and distorting capital to these areas.” (We’re unclear if “distorting” is a typo.)

NMG emerged from voluntary Chapter 11 protection in September.