Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub

Amazon snubbed Boston when seeking a home for its second US headquarters, but that doesn’t mean the city isn’t important to the retail/tech giant.

Amazon is expanding its Boston Tech Hub with plans to create over 3,000 new corporate and technology jobs over the next several years. It currently has over 400 roles open in the Boston area, from language engineers to software developers to machine learning scientists.

Amazon’s new facility in the Seaport district, not far from the Boston Convention Center, will add office space for teams working in Alexa, AWS, and Amazon Pharmacy. (For those who don’t know, Amazon offers prescription drug delivery – you can read about it on Pharmacy.Amazon.com.)

Amazon Vice President & Head Scientist for Alexa Rohit Prasad said in Tuesday’s announcement, “Much of the technology that makes Alexa smarter every day is invented in Boston. Our teams here play a key role in driving Amazon’s innovations – from Alexa to AWS to Amazon Pharmacy – and help us keep delighting customers around the world.”

The 3,000 jobs that Amazon plans to create in its Boston Tech Hub will include technology roles in software development, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, along with non-tech corporate roles in product management, HR, finance, and more. Amazon already employs more than 3,700 people in its Boston Tech Hub.

Amazon leased a new 17-story office tower located at One Boston Wharf Road, set for completion in 2024. It is Amazon’s second full-building lease in Boston’s Seaport after securing a 430,000-square foot building at 111 Harbor Way. Now under construction by WS Development, this office will be completed later this year and will host 2,000 Amazon employees.

CNBC said Amazon has been hiring at unprecedented levels during the pandemic, adding over 400,000 employees in 2020, pushing its global workforce to over 1 million.

See the full announcement on the About Amazon corporate website.