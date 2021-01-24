Amazon Launches New Product Attributes in January

Amazon launched new product types and attributes this month. Sellers can update their listings in bulk, but Amazon noted the changes would not affect sellers’ existing selection. The announcement follows:

Notification on new product types and attributes

In the month of January, we introduced new product types and attributes to improve your product detail pages. To view what product types and attributes were launched please refer to our Help page.

When creating a new listing, you can view these new product types in Seller Central when classifying your product in the Add a product tool and when selecting the appropriate template to download via Add a product via upload.

These changes will not affect your existing selection but you can provide these additional attributes by editing your products via Manage Inventory or by updating your listings in bulk.

Link to announcement on Amazon Seller Central.