Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon Launches New Product Attributes in January

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon Launches New Product Attributes in January

Amazon launched new product types and attributes this month. Sellers can update their listings in bulk, but Amazon noted the changes would not affect sellers’ existing selection. The announcement follows:

Notification on new product types and attributes
In the month of January, we introduced new product types and attributes to improve your product detail pages. To view what product types and attributes were launched please refer to our Help page.

When creating a new listing, you can view these new product types in Seller Central when classifying your product in the Add a product tool and when selecting the appropriate template to download via Add a product via upload.

These changes will not affect your existing selection but you can provide these additional attributes by editing your products via Manage Inventory or by updating your listings in bulk.

Link to announcement on Amazon Seller Central.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply