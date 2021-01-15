eBay Thwarts Shoppers It Says Are Searching Too Fast

“Pardon Our Interruption… As you were browsing eBay, something about your browser made us think you were a bot.” That’s the message some users are getting when searching eBay.

Frustrated buyers and sellers said the problem began on Thursday (January 14) and some think they know the source of the problem:

“The issue is with Distil, a software that eBay uses to monitor the website for bots. This started for many eBay users yesterday, and seems to be due to changed settings in Distil,” a user wrote on the eBay discussion boards.

A seller pointed to the splash page they encounter when searching. The full message states:

Pardon Our Interruption…

As you were browsing eBay, something about your browser made us think you were a bot. There are a few reasons this might happen:

You’re a power user moving through this website with super-human speed.

You’ve disabled JavaScript in your web browser.

A third-party browser plugin, such as Ghostery or NoScript, is preventing JavaScript from running.

A reader told EcommerceBytes that eBay search by country has been broken since Thursday. “All my saved searches are now useless and there is no way to sort out by country of origin.”

Some users reporting the problem on the discussion boards indicated eBay customer service was unable to help. One wrote, “eBay CS insisted I try it with a broswer in incognito mode. Nothing helped.”

Another user wrote, “It’s a site problem not the users. No doubt the loss of revenue will prompt eBay to do something sooner or later!”

The problem is not displayed on Down Detector, and eBay’s System Status board shows all clear.