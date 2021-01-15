eBay Tech Leaders See Four Trends Impacting Ecommerce in 2021

eBay asked four of its tech leaders what’s next in the evolution of the online shopping experience and how they think ecommerce will evolve throughout 2021. Here are the trends and summaries of what they said:

1) Drone delivery for smaller goods

Lakshimi Duraivenkatesh, VP, Buyer Experience Engineering: “Given the huge shift to online commerce, there will be a lot of innovation around optimizing for shipping cost and time. Autonomous vehicle delivery for smaller goods may be one such innovation.”

2) Monitoring of work-from-home employees

Mazen Rawashdeh, SVP, Chief Technology Officer: “With the shift and change of remote work, I believe we’re going to see companies focusing and putting a lot of emphasis on employee engagement metrics, employee productivity metrics” (due to the impact of COVID-19).

3) Technology that helps small businesses online

Senthil Padmanabhan, VP, Technical Fellow: “Organizations that create the technology and platforms to easily and seamlessly enable small businesses to have a healthy digital presence will be the change agents to build an equal opportunity world that we all envision.”

4) Immersive experiences enabled by AI and emerging technologies

Tanya Vlahovic, Head of Developer Ecosystem & Distinguished Architect: “AI is becoming the driving force in technology. It will impact many aspects of work and personal life.”

