UPS Says It’s Beating Rivals in On-time Delivery

Ina Steiner
UPS shipping
UPS issued a press statement today to say its network is “running smoothly, with industry-leading on-time delivery performance,” and it pointed to data indicating it is beating both FedEx and the US Postal Service in on-time delivery performance.

UPS CEO Carol Tome said in the release, “UPS is running one of the most successful peak holiday shipping seasons ever. With great discipline and precision, we are delivering industry-leading on-time delivery performance – all part of our focus on ensuring we maintain a reliable delivery network that all of our customers can depend on.

“A huge thank you goes to each of our UPS frontline heroes, who are the heartbeat of our company. Because of them, we also stand ready to begin delivering vaccines as soon as they are available for distribution.”

The company said it doesn’t publicly report its own on-time delivery information, but it published the following data from ShipMatrix:

  • For Oct 1 thru 31: FedEx at 96%, UPS at 97.9% and USPS at 95.8%
  • For Nov 1 thru 14: FedEx at 96.5%, UPS at 97.3% and USPS at 96.6%
  • For Nov 15 to 21: FedEx at 96.6%, UPS at 96.9%, and USPS at 95.4%

The announcement comes after a Wall Street Journal report on December 2nd that claimed UPS had instructed drivers not to pick up some packages from some big retailers on Cyber Monday, calling it an indication that UPS was “metering the flow of packages into its network to preserve its performance during one of the busiest shipping weeks of the year.”

You can view the full announcement on the UPS press page, and you can check out the following video (via Twitter) of UPS’s CEO taking a ride with a UPS driver to talk about seasonal jobs – specifically the “driver helper” – as the carrier looked to hire 100,000 workers to support holiday volume.

