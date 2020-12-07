eBay Runs Sale on Commission Fees in UK

eBay is capping commission fees for UK “business” sellers in a special promotion that kicked off today. The a £2 cap on Final Value Fees will apply to new listings created between December 7 – 13th, and apply to the first 100 transactions made in the promotional period.
While it’s an invitation-only promotion, eBay announced it on Twitter.
Sellers must activate the promotion before it will apply. Read the full terms and conditions on the eBay website for details and restrictions, where it also explained how the promotion applies to sellers who are enrolled in Managed Payments and to those who are not yet enrolled:
For sellers who have not been activated for managed payments: A 5% FVF take rate will be automatically applied to all eligible, completed sales at checkout. For any eligible sales that also have a FVF which exceeds £2 (excluding VAT), a £2 cap will also be automatically applied. This means the maximum FVF for eligible sales is £2 (excl. VAT).
For sellers who have been activated for managed payments: a 6.9% FVF take rate will be automatically applied, and for any that also exceed £2 (excluding VAT), a £2 cap will be automatically applied. This means the maximum FVF for eligible sales is £2 (excl. VAT).