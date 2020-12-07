BigCommerce Cyber Week Sales up 74% in 2020

Ecommerce platform BigCommerce said it saw merchant sales grow 74% globally during the 5-day shopping period spanning Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday (November 30) compared to the same period last year.
BigCommerce shared the following Cyber-Week data:
- Sunday (November 29, 2020) saw the highest YoY increase in overall GMV; however, Black Friday was the most popular day for making purchases over the five-day period.
- Year-over-year, the number of orders occurring during Cyber Week increased by approximately 48 percent, highlighting the fact that consumers were buying more online this year.
- At an industry level, Sporting Goods, Furniture and Apparel saw the largest YoY GMV increases during Cyber Week.
- The United States, United Kingdom and Australia were the top-selling countries worldwide during Cyber Week, with Texas, California and Florida driving the highest GMV in the US.
BigCommerce based Cyber Week data on a comparison of total platform sales that occurred between November 28-December 2, 2019 and November 26-30, 2020 gathered from thousands of small, mid-sized and enterprise global retailers selling on the BigCommerce platform.
The company also boasted that the BigCommerce platform saw 100% performance uptime, “marking the seventh consecutive year of zero reported site downtime during the peak holiday period.”
The full announcement can be found on the BigCommerce press page.