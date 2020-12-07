BigCommerce Cyber Week Sales up 74% in 2020

Ecommerce platform BigCommerce said it saw merchant sales grow 74% globally during the 5-day shopping period spanning Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday (November 30) compared to the same period last year.

BigCommerce shared the following Cyber-Week data:

Sunday (November 29, 2020) saw the highest YoY increase in overall GMV; however, Black Friday was the most popular day for making purchases over the five-day period.

Year-over-year, the number of orders occurring during Cyber Week increased by approximately 48 percent, highlighting the fact that consumers were buying more online this year.

At an industry level, Sporting Goods, Furniture and Apparel saw the largest YoY GMV increases during Cyber Week.

The United States, United Kingdom and Australia were the top-selling countries worldwide during Cyber Week, with Texas, California and Florida driving the highest GMV in the US.

BigCommerce based Cyber Week data on a comparison of total platform sales that occurred between November 28-December 2, 2019 and November 26-30, 2020 gathered from thousands of small, mid-sized and enterprise global retailers selling on the BigCommerce platform.

The company also boasted that the BigCommerce platform saw 100% performance uptime, “marking the seventh consecutive year of zero reported site downtime during the peak holiday period.”

The full announcement can be found on the BigCommerce press page.