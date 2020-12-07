eBay Runs Holiday Charity Initiative in UK

eBay is running an initiative to encourage people to sell on its UK site and donate a portion (or all) of the proceeds to charity. eBay will give £5 for every £1 customers donate when selling on the platform, up to a total of £500,000.

With “eBay’s Big Christmas Charity Sell,” the company is calling on charities to encourage their supporters to “declutter and donate to charity this Christmas.”

In the announcement, eBay UK General Manager Murray Lambell said: “With charities braced for a considerable reduction in fundraising this Christmas season, we want to support our eBay for Charity community and help our customers raise money for the causes they care about when they sell on eBay. If every household were to sell either a piece of clothing, book or toy this Christmas and donate 100% of the sale, we would raise over £400 million for charity.”

Last year, eBay UK buyers and sellers raised more than £27 million in unrestricted funding for charity organizations – an increase of 17% compared to 2018. To date, eBay’s community has raised £160 million for UK charities.

eBay’s Big Christmas Charity Sell will run through December 20th. Nearly 350 charities have signed up, listed on this page of the eBay UK website.

“eBay will prioritise distributing donations pledged to charities that have officially opted into the campaign. If there are funds remaining, eBay will distribute these equally amongst those charities that customers donated to via ‘Community Selling’ over the campaign duration but which did not opt in to the campaign.”

You can find the full announcement on the eBayInc.com press page.