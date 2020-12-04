Mercari Promotes Local Selling with Christmas Tree Giveaway

Mercari is giving away Christmas trees in three cities this month to promote its local selling service called Mercari Now, which it refers to as “Local selling without the meetup.”

🎄We’re decking the halls in Houston, SF and NYC! The first 300 people to place an order with #MercariNow will receive a Christmas tree!🎄(terms here: https://t.co/2szni3Gwb7) pic.twitter.com/O10snbeeBk — Mercari U.S. (@mercari_app) December 4, 2020

“This holiday season, we want to make the little things count. For the first 300 households to complete a Mercari Now purchase, we’ll deliver a reusable holiday tree,” it stated on the promotion landing page.

Mercari is available nationwide – sellers ship their items to buyers – but Mercari Now is currently available only in New York City, San Francisco, and Houston and is powered by Postmates.

Here’s how the current holiday promotion works:

Purchase an item that’s $35 or more on Mercari Now. The order will need to be completed between December 3 – December 16, 2020.

Our team will send you an in-app message asking if you’d like us to deliver a reusable holiday tree at no additional cost. This artificial pine tree will be no larger than 6 ½ feet tall and 50 inches wide.

We’ll deliver your tree to the same address you used for your Mercari Now order. You can expect its delivery within 5 business days after you respond to the in-app message.

The delivery will be contact-free with a third party service.

Complete your Mercari Now order by confirming delivery and rating the seller. Once you rate the seller, if you are within the first 300 completed Mercari Now purchases, you will get a popup confirming your reusable tree delivery!

The promotion runs between December 3 – 16, 2020, you can find details on Mercari.com.