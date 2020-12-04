Sponsored Link
Walmart Streamlines Returns-Dispute Flow for Merchants

Walmart told marketplace sellers they can now initiate disputes for returns directly from the Payments dashboard in Seller Center instead of relying on the Seller Help dispute process.

And, “Instead of having to manually enter all information, everything you need will automatically populate after you submit the order number just once,” the marketplace explained.

“You’ll see the Item ID, purchase order number, sales order number, and the net payable amount applicable to the return, as shown in the image below. If you think the item should not have been refunded, click the ‘Initiate Dispute’ button and select the reason for your dispute.”

Walmart tested the process with 150 merchants before making it more widely available. The benefits include no longer needing a customer service rep, reduced chances of making an effort, and time saved by the reduced numbers of clicks needed to file a dispute.

In its post, Walmart provided the eight allowable reasons for disputing returns:

  • You didn’t receive the return.
  • The item returned is not the original item.
  • The item is in unsellable condition.
  • The customer used an incorrect return reason.
  • You were charged an incorrect amount.
  • You already sent the customer a replacement.
  • The customer missed the return window.
  • The item was delivered to the customer.

Walmart reminded marketplace sellers they are responsible for paying return shipping fees for any returns identified by the customer as “seller fault.” You can find the full announcement on the Walmart Marketplace announcement board.

