Bonanza Invites Sellers to Its Sitewide Holiday Sale

Bonanza is kicking off a sitewide sale on December 3rd, and it invited all sellers to participate by creating a coupon with the code, BonanzaHolidays2020.

Although the coupon code will share the same name as other sellers, the discount an individual seller creates will be unique to his or her booth – sellers can choose any percent discount on their coupon.

Bonanza encouraged participants to market the event by sharing the code on social media, forums and in emails – and it said it would do its part too: “Bonanza will share the coupon code “BonanzaHolidays2020″ on Instagram and Facebook. We’ll send email notifications to buyers. We’ll also post it to our community forum!”

The marketplace offered this caveat to sellers: “If you have any other coupons that are active, you may want to remove them for now, so buyers don’t use more than one.”

The sale is aimed at shoppers looking for last-minute deals in early December when shipping is still a safe bet to arrive by December 24, Bonanza said. The sale will run through December 10th, 2020, read the full announcement on the Bonanza blog.