Black Friday Online Sales Grew 22% over 2019

Black Friday hit a new record with consumers spending $9 billion online, an increase of 21.6% compared to last year’s Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics data.

Adobe analyzes one trillion visits to US retail sites, 100 million SKUs, and 80 of the 100 largest retailers in the US.

The traditional day-after-Thanksgiving shopping event, held on November 27 this year, was the second largest online spending day in US history, coming in behind Cyber Monday 2019.

Adobe noted products in high demand:

Toys: Hot Wheels, Hoverboards, and Lego Sets;

Top selling video games: NBA 2K21, Animal Crossing, Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Top selling electronics: Apple AirPods, Apple Watches, Amazon Echo and Samsung TVs.

Electronics continue to be a hot ticket holiday item, Adobe said, specifically smartwatches and smart home items, and personal care products, pet products, and auto parts also saw increases from last month.

Adobe expects Cyber Monday 2020 to become the largest online sales day in history, with spending between $10.8B (15% YoY growth) and $12.7B (35% YoY growth).

One development could get in the way of last-minute shopping: Adobe anticipates December 11 to be the last day for cheaper shipping, with shipping prices increasing after that by up to 14.6%.