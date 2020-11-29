Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

PRC Approves USPS 2021 International Rate Hike

Ina Steiner
USPS
PRC Approves 2021 International Rate Hike

It’s official – the cost of shipping items internationally via USPS will go up in 2021 after the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) approved the US Postal Service price change for Competitive International products.

This follows recent PRC approval of 2021 prices for “market dominant” mail, including First-Class Mail, USPS Marketing Mail, Periodicals, Package Services, and Special Services products.

The USPS also filed notice with the PRC on November 16 of price changes to domestic “competitive” rates – including Priority Mail commercial rates that would rise an average of 4.2% and First-Class Package Service (FCPS) commercial rates that would rise an average of 6.5%.

The USPS provided in its November 25th announcement an overview of the approved average percent price increase by product / category for Competitive International products as follows:

Global Express Guaranteed: 0.9%
Priority Mail Express International: 3.6%
Priority Mail International: 5.1%
International Priority Airmail: 74.1%
International Surface Air Lift: 32.6%
Airmail M-Bags: 5.0%
First-Class Package International Service: 4.8%
International Ancillary Services: 3.4%

All approved rate changes will take effect on January 24, 2021.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply