eBay Hires Chief Marketing Officer in UK

eBay hired Eve Williams to become its Chief Marketing Officer in the UK, starting today. According to the announcement, Williams will be responsible for all of eBay UK’s marketing activity “creating impactful brand campaigns to show the breadth of eBay’s marketplace and championing the 300,000 businesses on the platform who sell to 28 million active buyers.”

eBay lost its Global Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering last month. She is headed to Ford in January to become the automotive company’s Global Chief Marketing Officer.

Williams said in Monday’s announcement, “I’m delighted to be joining eBay at what feels like a hugely pivotal point. More than ever before, customers are looking for value in their lives and eBay can offer them this every day. Our customers are also more conscious than ever about the opportunity to have a positive impact on the planet through buying and selling pre-loved items. I’m excited to work on a brand which can make a real difference to the world, and with a team who care so much about its customers.”

Rob Hattrell, Head of eBay Europe and SVP, said, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Eve to eBay UK. With all the change in the lives of consumers and the continued evolution of the eCommerce market her role is more important than ever in helping us introduce and elevate the eBay brand to new buyers and sellers and to continue to engage the 28miiliosn people who shop with us today. Eve’s brilliant digital and brand marketing experience, creative flair and customer insight is a tremendous asset as we drive eBay forward in a dramatically changing and fast paced environment.”

Williams joins eBay UK from ASOS, where she was Global Brand Director, “responsible for the company’s marketing and customer programmes, creative, content, consumer comms and social output.”

eBay said she had led efforts to drive acquisition of new customers during her 7 years at ASOS.