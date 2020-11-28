eBay Shares What’s Hot This Black Friday-Cyber Monday Weekend

eBay executives in the US and UK shared information about what’s hot this year going into the Black Friday – Cyber Monday weekend. Jordan Sweetnam, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Americas Market at eBay, published a post on Wednesday containing a list of what he called the most-wanted gifts.

“We’ve looked at our recent data and pulled together a list of “Most Wanted Gifts,” according to what’s trending now. These are some of the most popular items we’re seeing on the site (so far) and I hope you find it informative and useful. Maybe it will even spark ideas and inspiration for your own holiday gift list.”

The list was top-heavy on items eBay has been prioritizing in 2020: sneakers and luxury watches. Also on the list were game consoles, including PlayStation Five, and collectibles.

In England, Murray Lambell, General Manager of eBay UK, told British newspaper the Mirror that he expects a surge of sales. “We predict online baskets will be filled with items such as gym equipment, toys and entertainment that the whole family can enjoy as we stay home more and put an increased focus on keeping our minds and bodies healthy.”

eBay UK also shared some data on Twitter, reporting that 48% of Brits are choosing to buy their Christmas presents from independent retailers this year.

It compared 2019 data with 2017 data that showed an uptick in charitable giving (up 28%) and compared 2019 data with 2018 data that showed growth in refurbished and used tech (11%).