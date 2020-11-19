Etsy Offers Sellers FedEx SmartPost Labels

Etsy added FedEx SmartPost to its shipping label program, which allows sellers to ship orders with USPS, FedEx, or Canada Post right from their Etsy shop.

Etsy touts the program as a convenience to sellers: “Once you purchase a label for an order, we’ll automatically mark it as shipped. Then just print the label out and your item is ready for delivery!”

The company announced the latest news on Thursday in the following announcement:

New US shipping option for the holidays

Hey Etsy Community!

Buyers are expected to do more of their holiday shopping online this year, which could mean tons more packages traveling across the country.

To give more choice and flexibility when you ship (and a little extra peace of mind), we’re adding a new shipping option. You can now purchase FedEx SmartPost labels on Etsy!

Sellers should familiarize themselves with the SmartPost service beforehand – on the FedEx website, it explains, “Typically 2–7 business days based on the distance to your destination (longer time in transit outside the contiguous 48 states).”

