Two Plead Not Guilty in eBay Cyberstalking Case

Two people pleaded not guilty on Thursday in the eBay cyberstalking case in which five others recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.

The two former eBay executives were arrested and charged in June and were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on November 3.

According to the government’s November 3rd press release:

“James Baugh, 45, of San Jose, Calif., eBay’s former Senior Director of Safety & Security, and David Harville, 48, of New York City, eBay’s former Director of Global Resiliency, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and through facilities of interstate commerce, two counts each of stalking through interstate travel, two counts of stalking through facilities of interstate commerce, two counts (Baugh) and one count (Harville) of witness tampering, and two counts (Baugh) and one count (Harville) of destruction, alteration, and falsification of records in a federal investigation. Baugh and Harville were previously charged by criminal complaint and arrested on June 15, 2020.”

The two men pleaded not guilty to all of the counts in federal district court by video conference on Thursday morning, November 19th, and, as the government states, details contained in charging documents are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

An initial status conference will be held in January.