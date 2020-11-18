Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy with Prime Perks

Amazon launched an online pharmacy on its marketplace and added yet another benefit to Prime members: unlimited, free two-day delivery on orders from Amazon Pharmacy.

Any Amazon customer can create a pharmacy profile where they can add their insurance information, manage prescriptions, and choose payment options before checking out on the desktop or through the Amazon App on mobile devices.

Another perk for Prime members: Prime members can access savings on medications at Amazon Pharmacy when paying without insurance, as well as at over 50,000 other participating pharmacies nationwide.

Note that a Prime subscription costs $119/year, or $12.99/month.

One of the selling points, according to Amazon:

Access Fully Digital, Personalized Quality Care: Customers have online self-service help options combined with phone access to customer care at any time. Friendly and knowledgeable pharmacists are available 24/7 to answer questions about medications.

Read the full announcement on the AboutAmazon.com website.