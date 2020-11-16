Etsy Shares Holiday Sales Tips Based on Shopper Surveys

Last week, Etsy invited sellers to participate in its Cyber Week Sales Event – a minimum discount of 20% is required to be eligible for exposure.

This week, Etsy shared some tips for sellers to optimize holiday sales, basing its recommendations on a September 2020 survey of 860 Etsy shoppers and an August 2019 survey of 709 Etsy shoppers.

Because most survey respondents said they purchase items for themselves in addition to holiday gifts during Cyber Week, Etsy recommended sellers consider offering sales on popular self-purchases, as well as bundles (“one for me, one for you!”)

It also recommended sellers consider including personalized/customized items or offering discount engraving/customization on relevant items in sales for Cyber Week this year.

And it found that shoppers want retailers to ship gifts to their recipients directly – 7 in 10 buyers reported planning to have gifts mailed directly instead of delivering them in person – so consider including optional gift-wrapping/personal note options for purchases, Etsy recommended.

You can read the full post on the Etsy board.