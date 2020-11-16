Mercari Seeks Holiday Inventory with New Sweepstakes

As people get in the holiday spirit, ecommerce platforms want inventory that gift-givers are looking for. That seems to be the incentive behind Mercari’s new holiday sweepstakes in which it is encouraging users to list certain types of items.

Sellers have a chance to win one of 5 prizes in the form of $500 credits. (Note that the promotional credits will expire 30 days after they’re issued.)

Users must have an account in good standing and list a product for sale on the Mercari marketplace in eligible categories.

Eligible listings include tech items such as Bluetooth headphones and tablets; “cozy at home” items including blankets and slippers; “bundling up” items including coats and jackets, and “games & toys” including collectibles, games & puzzles, trading cards, and video games & consoles.

The sweepstakes ends November 21, and the drawing will be conducted on December 11, 2020. See details on the Official Rules landing page.