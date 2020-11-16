Sponsored Link
Mercari Seeks Holiday Inventory with New Sweepstakes

Ina Steiner
Mercari
As people get in the holiday spirit, ecommerce platforms want inventory that gift-givers are looking for. That seems to be the incentive behind Mercari’s new holiday sweepstakes in which it is encouraging users to list certain types of items.

Sellers have a chance to win one of 5 prizes in the form of $500 credits. (Note that the promotional credits will expire 30 days after they’re issued.)

Users must have an account in good standing and list a product for sale on the Mercari marketplace in eligible categories.

Eligible listings include tech items such as Bluetooth headphones and tablets; “cozy at home” items including blankets and slippers; “bundling up” items including coats and jackets, and “games & toys” including collectibles, games & puzzles, trading cards, and video games & consoles.

The sweepstakes ends November 21, and the drawing will be conducted on December 11, 2020. See details on the Official Rules landing page.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

