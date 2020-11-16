Buying and Selling Used Goods to Fund the Holidays

A significant number of people are supplementing their holiday budget by selling personal items, and they’re also more willing to buy used this year. Mercari commissioned Ipsos to conduct a survey of 1,000 people online in October, and 46% of respondents said they had sold clothes, furniture, electronics, and other items to help fund their holiday expenses.

Two-thirds (66%) of respondents said they were more concerned about spending money this holiday season than last year, and 61% felt nervous about gift shopping because money was tight.

Interestingly, parents are more open to buying used goods than before – 62% of parents said they wanted to shop more resale items this year because of COVID, compared to 34% of those without children.

Mercari outlined five ways Americans will shop differently this season:

Feeling good by shopping resale: The overwhelming majority (82%) say they like shopping resale because it allows them to get a good deal. It also provides a cyclical way to shop with 73% saying they are not contributing to waste. Other feel good reasons for shopping resale include supporting small businesses (81%) and finding unique items (78%).

Digging for discounts & postponing purchases: This year, the majority (82%) of Americans plan to spend mostly on items that are a good deal. Getting the best price is so important that about half (48%) say they plan to wait on shopping until after the holidays to shop deals.

Swapping in-store crowds for online and apps: Americans say they are more likely than last year to consider shopping online (33%) or on an app (30%) for resale items.

Turning old looks into new trends: This year, rather than shopping for clothes (38% vs. 45% pre-pandemic), consumers have something else on their minds. They like shopping for resale items because they’re looking for older, vintage items that they can turn into new trends (64%).

Dealing with delivery delay distress: The majority of Americans (62%) don’t plan to only gather in person with family/friends this holiday season, causing many (57%) to be more concerned this year that their loved ones won’t receive gifts on time for the holidays.

Mercari published the holiday trend report in a press release available on PRNewsire.com.