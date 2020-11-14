EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – November 15, 2020

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Dear Ina,

I thought you would get a kick out of this one. Last night, eBay sent out emails saying that they had a site issue in May and April of 2020 so they just billed us for Fedex charges that they forgot!!! LOL

What company in the world have you ever heard of that bills its customers 7 months later for their own incomitance? Generally that would fall under a loss for them and a tax write-off.

To make matters worse, we sellers can only see back 90 days now so we have no way to confirm or dispute these charges.

I had sent a screen shot out of the email to 4 other sellers and within an hour, they had all received the same letter with varying charges.

The selling community as a whole is getting sick and tired of these below industry standard practices that a trillion dollar company is trying to slide by on.

C.

Note from the Editor: Leave a comment on the AuctionBytes Blog, “eBay Bills Sellers for Its FedEx Label Malfunction.”

Ina,

Just a tip for everyone to keep on their toes when doing eBay labels. Recently, one of my stores began defaulting to USPS Priority Mail as the shipping (and later to FedEx), and after I said something to eBay about it, SURPRISE! SURPRISE! my OTHER store started defaulting to the higher cost shipping source.

I have caught all of these (except the first), but if you do shipping early in the morning as I do, get that cup of coffee (or can of Coke in my case) BEFORE doing it so that you don’t have to wait two weeks to get the money back from the label you had to cancel.

Thanks,

William

Hi Ina,

In regards to the wrong shipping method being selected. Just a couple days ago, I had an international shipment (item value $17) going to Germany. Fortunately they had selected USPS 1st class international @ $15. But, eBay had selected USPS priority padded flat rate @35. This was $2 more than the total order before eBay fees.

I saw the wrong one selected, but it took me 5 or 6 button clicks to even find the right one. I understood that the replacement shipping choices were supposed to have stopped. Apparently not so.

I asked the rep (in Honduras) how I was supposed to operate under conditions like this.

David

