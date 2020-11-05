Amazon Fulfillment Centers Pop Up All Over

In addition to adding new warehouses in the US, Amazon announced plans for its 6th fulfillment center in Australia, while boasting that its 6th fulfillment center in Spain is now operational.

The company also noted it launched its first-ever regional air hub in Europe this month in Germany and leased two branded Boeing 737-800 aircraft, joining its existing fleet of over 70 aircraft.

The new Australian warehouse in Melbourne is 400,000 square feet with “capacity to house up to six million items from Amazon.com.au ranging from health, household and personal care products, consumer electronics, books, clothing and pantry food and drink staples, to larger items like flat screen TVs, cartons of soft drink or nappies, and gardening equipment.”

Amazon opened its first warehouse in Australia in 2017, and, as ZDNet pointed out, announced in June it would be opening fulfilment centers in Brisbane and in Sydney.

Amazon also noted it has expanded its logistics network in Victoria this year, with the opening of two Melbourne Delivery Stations in Mulgrave and Melbourne Airport’s business park, “which will enable faster delivery to customers around Melbourne; and the launch of its innovative delivery service Amazon Flex. It will continue to invest in its existing fulfilment centre in Dandenong South while growing its fulfilment network with the opening of the new site in Ravenhall.”

Amazon Australia offers customers 125 million products across 31 different categories including Amazon devices. And, it noted, “Amazon has launched a number of products and services, such as Fulfilment By Amazon, Global Store, Prime, Shop Local and Amazon Launchpad, programs that help Australian businesses reach local customers.”