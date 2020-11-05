Alex Kazim Returns to eBay to Head Advertising

A high level executive at eBay during the days when Meg Whitman led the company returned in July to head eBay’s on-platform advertising business unit. “We give sellers the ability to drive more sales by promoting their items and Brands the ability to reach our unique eBay audience,” Alex Kazim states on his LinkedIn profile.

He held numerous roles during his first stint at eBay, including senior vice president of New Ventures and president of its Skype division. He was responsible for launching eBay’s Kijiji classifieds sites. And some trivia for longtime eBay users: Kazim’s wife Mary Lou Song was eBay’s first full-time employee and inventor of the Pez creation myth.

eBay is currently appealing to brands to advertise for the holidays, enticing them with data about early shoppers. “eBay’s Early Gifter audience is made up of 258,000 shoppers with real purchase intent,” eBay pitched them on eBay Ads blog.

“Early Gifters” make over 1.5 million purchases per month on average during the holidays, or about 6 per month per user. They typically take 32 days to find the right item and spending 15 minutes with each visit.

eBay also provided insight into early-shopper search behavior:

“So what are Early Gifters looking for? Their top searched keywords during the holidays include Baby Yoda, vintage, Michael Kors, Rolex, Hot Wheels, and Lego. In terms of categories shopped, Early Gifters are five times more likely to purchase Beanbag Plushies during the holiday season compared to the rest of the year. And they’re twice as likely to purchase Vintage & Antique Jewelry, and Diecast & Toy Vehicles. Holiday and Seasonal Collectible purchases grow by 76% during this time.”

eBay counts advertising and managed payments as important revenue growth initiatives.