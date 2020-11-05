A high level executive at eBay during the days when Meg Whitman led the company returned in July to head eBay’s on-platform advertising business unit. “We give sellers the ability to drive more sales by promoting their items and Brands the ability to reach our unique eBay audience,” Alex Kazim states on his LinkedIn profile.
He held numerous roles during his first stint at eBay, including senior vice president of New Ventures and president of its Skype division. He was responsible for launching eBay’s Kijiji classifieds sites. And some trivia for longtime eBay users: Kazim’s wife Mary Lou Song was eBay’s first full-time employee and inventor of the Pez creation myth.
eBay is currently appealing to brands to advertise for the holidays, enticing them with data about early shoppers. “eBay’s Early Gifter audience is made up of 258,000 shoppers with real purchase intent,” eBay pitched them on eBay Ads blog.
“Early Gifters” make over 1.5 million purchases per month on average during the holidays, or about 6 per month per user. They typically take 32 days to find the right item and spending 15 minutes with each visit.
eBay also provided insight into early-shopper search behavior:
“So what are Early Gifters looking for? Their top searched keywords during the holidays include Baby Yoda, vintage, Michael Kors, Rolex, Hot Wheels, and Lego. In terms of categories shopped, Early Gifters are five times more likely to purchase Beanbag Plushies during the holiday season compared to the rest of the year. And they’re twice as likely to purchase Vintage & Antique Jewelry, and Diecast & Toy Vehicles. Holiday and Seasonal Collectible purchases grow by 76% during this time.”
eBay counts advertising and managed payments as important revenue growth initiatives.
3 thoughts on “Alex Kazim Returns to eBay to Head Advertising”
so where this fleecebay reject been? another walmart dope?
I’m sure he will be a liar like the other rejects.
funny that his wife was a liar way back
“Kazim’s wife Mary Lou Song was eBay’s first full-time employee and inventor of the Pez creation myth”
fleecebay says inventor, everyone else says liar.
Maybe Alex Kazim can tell us what Scott Kelliher meant on Episode 113 of the eBay For Business podcast. They were talking about the $30 Quarterly Promoted Listings Credit for Top Rated Sellers. The question was: “So promotions for promoted listings or PL are these temporary, or are these ongoing?”
Answer: “This is going to end. This is just for Q4. So make sure if you want to take advantage of it, do it now. ”
Many sellers were alarmed to see an entry in the Fall Seller Update that said “Promoted Listings Credit Removal”. When we asked about it, we were told it was a “mistake” and should be disregarded. Mr. Kelliher’s statement makes me wonder if the only “mistake” was they accidentally let the cat out of the bag too early.
We’ve been trying to get clarification for over 2 weeks now on the eBay community, but eBay is apparently unwilling or unable to answer a simple yes/no question.
https://ebay.to/351STzZ
Another Ebay retread joins the sinking ship. I;m sure that Ebay is no longer capable of attracting new top notch talent as nobody wants to have their name associated with Ebay any longer. So they find the best of the ex employees who is desperate for a job and they come back thinking that things will be like they used to be. Wait until they find out just how much Ebay has changed but are no longer attractive to other companies due to having the Ebay stench on their resumes now.
Funny how they hire this guy in July but don’t make the announcement until November. I wonder whose idea it was to keep this retread hire under raps for almost 4 months, or could it have anything to do with the completion of the employment probation period. All I know, is after seeing how useless the last few retreads have been and how quiet they kept this hiring, my faith in Jamie Iannone’s ability to make Ebay a major asset in the online sales market once again has hit an all time low. I didnt think Ebay could have done worse that hiring Wenig, but I now stand corrected in my thinking.