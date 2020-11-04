Descartes Offers Shipping Insurance for ShipRush Customers

Descartes ShipRush customers will be able to purchase shipping insurance through a new partnership with Cover Genius – even for categories such as used products and electronics.

According to the announcement on Wednesday, Cover Genius integrated Descartes Shiprush into its XCover insurance platform, which provides customers with protection for the full order value of items shipped (not just the declared value), as well as coverages for many categories that were historically hard to insure like electronics and secondhand goods.

A Descartes spokesperson told EcommerceBytes that in addition, “customers will benefit from XCover’s instant claims capability, eliminating the need for documents like proof of sale, wholesale invoices and statutory declarations.”

Descartes ShipRush customers will be able to make claims and receive instant reimbursement for return shipping and re-shipping of items that were damaged, lost or stolen in transit, it said.

“Traditional insurers offer limited coverage, manual processes and lengthy delays,” according to Cover Genius executive Justin Turner. “They also favor the carrier and insurer at the expense of the customer. Cover Genius is committed to transforming the insurance industry, through a customer-centric approach to policy design and claims management that constantly deliver world-beating NPS of positive 65.”