Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

UPS to Raise Rates Average 5% after Christmas

Ina Steiner
UPS shipping
UPS to Raise Rates Average 5% after Christmas

UPS announced next year’s rate hike, which actually goes into effect right after Christmas.

Rival FedEx announced its 2021 rates in September, which go into effect on January 4, 2021.

UPS maintains a record of pricing changes at rates.ups.com, which includes 2021 rates that take effect on December 27, 2020.

Online sellers should be aware they can get discounted UPS rates through third-party shipping services that often integrate with ecommerce platforms and marketplaces.

UPS announced third-quarter earnings on Wednesday – while daily volume was up 13.5% year-over-year, revenue was up 15.9% for the quarter.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply