UPS to Raise Rates Average 5% after Christmas

UPS announced next year’s rate hike, which actually goes into effect right after Christmas.

Rival FedEx announced its 2021 rates in September, which go into effect on January 4, 2021.

UPS maintains a record of pricing changes at rates.ups.com, which includes 2021 rates that take effect on December 27, 2020.

Online sellers should be aware they can get discounted UPS rates through third-party shipping services that often integrate with ecommerce platforms and marketplaces.

UPS announced third-quarter earnings on Wednesday – while daily volume was up 13.5% year-over-year, revenue was up 15.9% for the quarter.