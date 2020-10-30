Etsy Pulls at Heartstrings with 2020 Holiday Ads

Three emotional stories are at the heart of Etsy’s new holiday ad campaign, a spokesperson told EcommerceBytes after the company launched the ads on October 28th. The stories highlight the power of a meaningful gift, she said.

“We know the holiday season is going to be different, but these new spots reflect Etsy’s unique position to add cheer to gift-giving this year,…Each highlights a story of connection, inclusivity, and acceptance that everyone can relate to while spotlighting the personalized, one-of-a-kind, gifts you can only find on Etsy.”

Etsy is running the ads across national and digital channels in the US and has plans to roll out a holiday campaign in the UK.

And, for the first time, Etsy will roll out a holiday campaign in Germany later this year.

“In the first spot, titled Nana, we show how a gift can connect family members who are unable to gather in-person for the holidays,” Etsy told us. ” In another, titled New Guy, we see how a gift becomes a symbol of acceptance for a same-sex couple. And in the third, titled Shiori, a gift becomes an object of pride for someone struggling with her self identity.”

You can watch the ads on Youtube through this link.