Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Etsy Pulls at Heartstrings with 2020 Holiday Ads

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy Pulls at Heartstrings with 2020 Holiday Ads

Three emotional stories are at the heart of Etsy’s new holiday ad campaign, a spokesperson told EcommerceBytes after the company launched the ads on October 28th. The stories highlight the power of a meaningful gift, she said.

“We know the holiday season is going to be different, but these new spots reflect Etsy’s unique position to add cheer to gift-giving this year,…Each highlights a story of connection, inclusivity, and acceptance that everyone can relate to while spotlighting the personalized, one-of-a-kind, gifts you can only find on Etsy.”

Etsy is running the ads across national and digital channels in the US and has plans to roll out a holiday campaign in the UK.

And, for the first time, Etsy will roll out a holiday campaign in Germany later this year.

“In the first spot, titled Nana, we show how a gift can connect family members who are unable to gather in-person for the holidays,” Etsy told us. ” In another, titled New Guy, we see how a gift becomes a symbol of acceptance for a same-sex couple. And in the third, titled Shiori, a gift becomes an object of pride for someone struggling with her self identity.”

You can watch the ads on Youtube through this link.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply