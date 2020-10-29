Amazon Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Amazon announced third-quarter results today. Total net sales increased 37% to $96.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $70.0 billion in third quarter 2019.

BNN Bloomberg journalist Jon Erlichman tweeted an interesting chart showing Amazon’s third-quarter revenue going back to 2009, when it was $5.4 billion (he’s done the same for other companies as well).

Amazon’s third quarter revenue:



2020: $96.1 billion

2019: $70.0 billion

2018: $56.6 billion

2017: $43.7 billion

2016: $32.7 billion

2015: $25.4 billion

2014: $20.6 billion

2013: $17.1 billion

2012: $13.8 billion

2011: $10.9 billion

2010: $7.5 billion

2009: $5.4 billion — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) October 29, 2020

An excerpt of the company press release follows with a link to the full release below.

Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results

October 29, 2020 04:01 PM Eastern Daylight Time

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Operating cash flow increased 56% to $55.3 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $35.3 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

Free cash flow increased to $29.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $23.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

Free cash flow less principal repayments of finance leases and financing obligations increased to $18.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $14.6 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

Free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations increased to $17.9 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $10.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 518 million on September 30, 2020, compared with 511 million one year ago.

Net sales increased 37% to $96.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $70.0 billion in third quarter 2019. Excluding the $691 million favorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 36% compared with third quarter 2019.

Operating income increased to $6.2 billion in the third quarter, compared with operating income of $3.2 billion in third quarter 2019.

Net income increased to $6.3 billion in the third quarter, or $12.37 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.1 billion, or $4.23 per diluted share, in third quarter 2019.

“Two years ago, we increased Amazon’s minimum wage to $15 for all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees across the U.S. and challenged other large employers to do the same. Best Buy and Target have stepped up, and we hope other large employers will also make the jump to $15. Now would be a great time,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Offering jobs with industry-leading pay and great healthcare, including to entry-level and front-line employees, is even more meaningful in a time like this, and we’re proud to have created over 400,000 jobs this year alone. We’re seeing more customers than ever shopping early for their holiday gifts, which is just one of the signs that this is going to be an unprecedented holiday season. Big thank you to our employees and selling partners around the world who’ve been busy getting ready to deliver for customers this holiday.”

See the full press release with highlights of the quarter, charts and guidance on the AboutAmazon.com Investor Relations page.