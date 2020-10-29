eBay Adds Hundreds of Thousands of Sellers to Managed Payments

eBay said it added “hundreds of thousands” of sellers to Managed Payments since July, bringing the current number of active sellers enrolled in the program worldwide to 340,000.

Alyssa Cutright, who is Vice President of Global Payments, updated sellers on the corporate blog on Wednesday. “During the third quarter of this year,” she wrote, “eBay managed payments for over 20 percent of on-platform volume, and we’ve expanded the program internationally to Germany, the U.K., Australia and Canada, with France, Italy and Spain coming in 2021 and more over the next two years.”

eBay is on track to manage payments for the majority of sellers by next year and complete the full roll-out for payments by 2022, she added.

Cutright mentioned the standard talking points about the program, such as giving buyers greater flexibility and freedom in how they choose to purchase on the marketplace:

“As we’ve taken control of the payments process on our platform, we see from our data that when presented with the option, new or reactivated buyers are choosing to pay with cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay across the majority of purchases,” she said.

It is worth pointing out that sellers haven’t necessarily objected to the idea of greater flexibility in payment methods for buyers and for themselves – and over the years, many wished for greater flexibility in the payment methods they could offer. But what concerns some sellers is that under Managed Payments, eBay injects itself into the process: buyers pay eBay, which then disburses the funds to sellers.

Even then, there are some advantages to sellers under a managed payments model, as the Etsy model has shown.

You can find the update on Managed Payments on the eBay corporate blog.