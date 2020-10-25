PayPal Partners on Launch of New Australian Marketplace

In an unprecedented move, PayPal joined forces with an Australian organization to launch new marketplace for rural businesses.

After the “Buy From The Bush” social media campaign launched in October 2019, PayPal reached out to founder Grace Brennan to see how it could help.

“Grace explained her goal was to create long-term economic opportunity for rural small businesses – which is aligned with our own values and mission,” according to Paul Ryan, CEO of PayPal Australia. “We then mobilised a taskforce of engineers and experts who worked closely with Buy From The Bush to design and build the new marketplace.”

PayPal said the new Buy From The Bush Marketplace is now an easy-to-use, safe and secure gateway to discover and buy beautiful and unique products while supporting rural small businesses.

A majority of Buy From The Bush small businesses don’t have their own website. “At a time when eCommerce has never been more important, the new BFTB Marketplace gives these businesses a safe, efficient, and permanent home to sell their products online for the first time,” PayPal said.

PayPal Australia will be supporting the new BFTB Marketplace with marketing activity throughout the 2020 festive season and to the end of 2021. This support will include promotion and communications to PayPal Australia’s active customer base of more than 8.5 million Australians as well as seasonal campaigns.

Rural small businesses wishing to participate in the Buy From The Bush Marketplace can register their interest on this BuyFromTheBush.au landing page.