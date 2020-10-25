eBay Spun Off New Unit to Reinvent Stores

eBay spun off a new organization to reinvent Stores, according to Bradford Shellhammer. “We want to tell our sellers’ stories way better,” he said.

While Shellhammer heads buyer experience at eBay, he said his team believes in celebrating the concept of the seller.

“Know that we’re going to be telling your story more thoughtfully throughout the year next year,” he said.

Stores are now in eBay’s native app (the eBay app on OS and Android), but it needs to be better, he said. eBay will be adding Store information – “who you are, year founded, social links, and ways to save.”

eBay will also add more visual merchandizing, including seller videos.

He also outlined how eBay was planning to drive traffic to Stores in the app.

As for the buyer experience, Shellhammer said the team is focusing on four areas: Simplify (clean up clutter), Modernize, Personalize, and Verticalize. The “Personalize” tenet involves removing what eBay believes is irrelevant content and showing buyers favorite sellers.

Shellhammer’s presentation was part of the October Seller Check-In webinar on October 19th, which you can watch via YouTube.