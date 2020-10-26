eBay Offers ‘Final Sale’ Option for Authenticated Watches

eBay announced a new “Final Sale” option for luxury wristwatches that have passed authentication through its new Authenticity Guarantee program.

“Once an eligible item passes authentication through Authenticity Guarantee, sellers have completed their obligation to the buyer for that transaction,” eBay wrote in Monday’s announcement.

Items in the Wristwatches category must meet the following criteria:

Item is eligible for Authenticity Guarantee.

Item is not eligible for escrow as a payment method.

Item condition is “New with tags” or “New without tags.”

Seller return policy for the item is “No returns,” or the item’s return window has closed.

“Transactions that meet this criteria are exempt from Significantly Not as Described (SNAD) claims under eBay’s Money Back Guarantee policy,” eBay stated.

You can find the full announcement on the eBay Announcement Board.