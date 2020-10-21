Holiday Searches Are up 79% on Etsy over Last Year

Etsy is seeing an increase in holiday-related searches, it revealed on Monday. Searches for “holiday” were up 79% in early October compared to the same time last year, while searches for “gift” were up 128%.

Etsy surveyed buyers in September and founds some additional trends:

It’s a hybrid holiday season: Buyers anticipate smaller gatherings with much more time spent at home. Half of buyers (49%) anticipate both in-person and virtual celebrations, while 15% will only celebrate virtually.

Gifting from afar will redefine gift-giving: To avoid crowds and still find ways to share gifts with loved ones, 7 in 10 buyers (69%) expect to buy gifts online and send directly to the recipient.

Gift wrap + personalized note = “special”: With the rise of gifting from afar, buyers overwhelmingly felt retailers/sellers offering gift wrap and gift messages would make gifting this year more special.

Etsy told sellers they can display gift-wrap options to shoppers in their listings by adjusting their shop settings. “Once turned on, shoppers will be able to see when an item includes a gift wrap option from the listing page and in their cart.”

Interestingly Etsy allows shoppers a way to filter search results to show only items that can be gift-wrapped. You can find the full post on the Etsy boards.