New eBay Portal Features Direct-from-Brand Refurbs

eBay announced a new portal featuring items that are “certified refurbished” and “guaranteed by leading manufacturers” at eBay.com/certifiedrefurbishedhub. eBay had already announced the launch of a “certified refurbished” hub in June, and at first glance, it’s not clear what might be different about the hub announced today.

However, readers may remember that last week, eBay announced it was requiring sellers gain approval before being allowed to list an item as certified refurbished, stating, “Starting October 9, 2020, items listed as certified refurbished will need to meet our updated item condition requirements and be approved by our certified refurbished team.”

In June, eBay mentioned the demand for refurbished goods was good for its sellers – “both individuals and brands who are looking for new distribution channels.” But in today’s announcement, eBay made it clear the new hub is exclusively for brands and manufacturer-approved vendors.

“Only brands that meet eBay’s Certified Refurbished criteria can qualify for the program, which requires an item to be in a pristine, like-new condition that has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer – or a manufacturer-approved vendor – to meet their specifications. In addition, the item must be in new packaging with original or new accessories.”

The new hub encompasses five categories: laptops, portable audio, power tools, small kitchen appliances and vacuums; and eBay listed the brands that have signed on to the program.

The program is currently available to buyers and sellers in the U.S., and sellers in Australia have begun applying, eBay stated.

As eBay announced last week, sellers who are unable to get approval to sell items classified as “certified refurbished” can sell them as a “seller refurbished” item, which means it has been restored to working order by the eBay seller or a third party. But those items won’t appear in the new portal.