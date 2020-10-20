Amazon Offers Volume Discounts on Currency Conversion Fees for Disbursements

Amazon is offering merchants volume discounts on currency conversion fees, it announced today. “Amazon Currency Converter for Sellers (ACCS) is Amazon’s official payment solution that allows you to receive disbursements in the currency of your choice,” it told sellers.

“ACCS is moving from a flat rate to Volume Based Fees, which now provides you with discounted fees as low as .75% based on the volume of your business in the last 12 months.

“The higher the volume, the lower your fees will be. Your seller tier that decides the fees will be calculated monthly and automatically updated.”

Amazon pointed to a Help page for merchants to learn more about the payment solution and new fees, and it posted the announcement on Seller Central.

One seller expressed cynicism, writing, “I no longer believe Amazon when they say “new & improved”. By not showing the old rates, I assume this is only better for some sellers (primarily from China).”