Etsy Deletes Inactive Teams with Little Warning

Etsy announced the launch of a new Teams “experience,” calling it a facelift. Ironically we can’t where Etsy posted the announcement – a seller sent us a link directly to the announcement, titled “We’re launching a new Teams experience.” We looked everywhere, but without a direct URL, we would not have been able to find the announcement.

Etsy said that throughout 2020, it had invested in tools and experiences that support the seller community, including Etsy U, and The Etsy Market (“our new virtual marketplace experience”).

“In 2021, we’re launching improvements to our Teams space and building out new features to better support our Team Captains,” it said.

It issued the announcement on Friday, revealing that Monday (today) it was removing inactive teams.

It will temporarily archive inactive teams for 30 days or until November 19, 2020, at which point it will permanently remove teams that have been archived.

In other bad news, Etsy said it will remove the Team Announcements widget during the Teams relaunch, currently planned for January 2021.

“For teams re-joining us on the new platform, there is one modification that will affect you: we are removing the Team Announcements widget on the right navigation of your team homepage, and content there will be deleted during the relaunch.”

Once Etsy launches the new Teams platforms, Team Captains can choose between three discussion styles: Forums, Blogs, or Knowledge base articles – or, they can combine all three discussion styles.

You can find the announcement on this page of the Etsy discussion boards. Let us know what you think!