The 3 Elements Amazon Told Sellers to Focus On Now

Great selection, low prices, and fast, convenient delivery are the three elements Amazon sellers should focus on as the holiday shopping season kicks off, according to Vice President of Customer Trust and Partner Support Dharmesh Mehta.

Collectively, sellers are growing even faster than Amazon Retail, and he discussed various ways the company is supporting them, including increasing product storage capacity worldwide by nearly 60 million cubic feet (for standard-sized products).

In a post on the eve of the Amazon Prime Day shopping event, Mehta said over 10,000 sellers attended its recent Amazon Accelerate virtual conference dedicated to seller success.

“As you prepare for Prime Day on October 13-14 and the holiday season, I want you to know that Amazon is working tirelessly to prepare so we can be a great partner for you and do our best to delight customers,” he said.

Among the advice Mehta offered to sellers:

Send inventory to fulfillment centers, schedule product launches, and run deals and promotions earlier.

Pay close attention to the quality of products, shipments, and labeling; monitor Restock Inventory page that contains Amazon’s recommendations for sufficient inventory levels.

And use the Manage Pricing, Manage Orders, and Account Health Dashboard sections of Seller Central to stay on top of selection, price, and delivery.

This year, Amazon will invest an additional $100 million to spotlight and connect customers with small businesses during Prime Day and the holiday season.

“As always, we appreciate your continued partnership as we work to accelerate through the holiday season,” Mehta wrote in Monday’s post, which you can find on Seller Central on Amazon.com.