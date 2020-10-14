Walmart Reinvents Black Friday Shopping

Walmart is reinventing holiday shopping this year, as stampedes of people running through store aisles on Black Friday sound unappealing in the age of COVID-19.

The retailer announced “Black Friday Deals for Days” in which it will run 3 major Black Friday shopping events:

“This reinvented Black Friday experience will offer customers the retailer’s best prices of the season on the most sought-after items on 2020 holiday wish lists during three separate savings events across the month of November. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in Walmart stores. And new this year, customers will have the option to pick up their online Black Friday order through Walmart’s contact-free curbside pickup service.”

Walmart will offer savings on new items from top brands, like HP, Instant Pot, LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Roku and Shark, including deals on many items that can only be found at Walmart.

Walmart will have increased availability of event items to help ensure as many customers as possible can take advantage of the season’s best pricing.

Event 1 deals begin online Nov. 4 with new deals in stores Nov. 7). To kick-off “Black Friday Deals for Days,” Walmart will offer deals on toys, electronics and home products.

Event 2 deals begin online Nov. 11 with new deals in stores Nov. 14. It will offer deals on electronics, including TVs, computers and tablets, as well as savings on movies, music, items in apparel, hardlines, and home.

Event 3 deals begin online Nov. 25 with new deals in stores Nov. 27. It will offer deals on even more electronics, toys and gifts across apparel and home, as well as seasonal décor favorites.

The retailer described new practices it will put in place during the Black Friday in-store shopping events, writing the following:

“The health and safety of its customers and associates is Walmart’s top priority. To help provide a safer shopping experience, all Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday in-store event days. Customers will form a single, straight line to enter the store. Associates will hand out sanitized shopping carts to customers to help with social distancing, and Health Ambassadors will be placed at entrances to greet customers and remind them to put on a mask.

“During these in-store Black Friday events, Walmart will meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing inside stores. Customers will be directed to shop down the right-hand side of aisles to be able to easily – and safely – select the Black Friday items they’re interested in purchasing.”

You can find the complete announcement on the Walmart Newsroom.