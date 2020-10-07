Walmart Urges Sellers to Optimize Listings to Boost Sales

A Walmart seller who optimized his listing for food-storage containers saw the product’s pageviews grow 765% and experienced a 1,302% boost in sales for the product.

The message to other Walmart Marketplace sellers: use its Listing Quality Dashboard to find out where to maximize the item’s potential and then act on those recommendations.

The advice was offered in a new post where Walmart explained how Mercier International used the tool to analyze its listing for a 5-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container pack and as a result, added descriptive elements, provided multiple attributes and images, offered Walmart TwoDay expedited shipping, and kept “great” inventory levels.

“Take your Walmart Marketplace listing optimization strategy to the next level with the Listing Quality Dashboard, a new free tool available in Seller Center that gives you specific insightful recommendations to help you drive sales and grow your business. The Dashboard lets you see where your listings stand in terms of quality and gives insights on what items need improvement (and how you can act on these recommendations).”

Walmart said it took a “universal, holistic approach” to listing quality that takes into consideration every aspect of a customer’s experience. The Listing Quality Score (LQ Score) is derived by taking deeper look at listings’ content, inventory levels, shipping options, post-purchase experience, and other factors.

The score is also customized to take into account the fact that customers’ preferences vary by category.

Walmart used several example of merchants who benefited by using the Listing Quality Dashboard to improve their listings. 5R Products, a maker of large-scale TV and monitor stands, saw impressive results for certain products “simply by making sure their listings had descriptive content, appropriate attributes and good product imagery.”

Walmart included a checklist for sellers on optimizing their listings that included watching a video; downloading its Listing Optimization Guide; and watching an on-demand webinar recording with the Listing Quality product manager – you can find the post on this Walmart.com Marketplace page.