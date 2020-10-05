Amazon Publishes Holiday Gift Guides in Time for Prime Day

Amazon published holiday gift guides in time for next week’s Prime Day(s), being held on October 13 – 14.

“Amazon takes the stress out of holiday shopping with our biggest-ever selection of gift guides and exclusive storefronts, available starting today and earlier than ever before at amazon.com/gifts. Launching in time for Prime Day, Prime members can also find exclusive Prime Day deals from some of the hottest brands in toys, electronics and home—no matter your budget. Gift Guides are easy to navigate and include thoughtful collections with something for everyone on your list.”

Among the guides is one featuring gifts available for sale by US-based small businesses, and it reminded shoppers that through October 12, it’s giving Prime members who spend $10 on items from select small businesses a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day.

Amazon is also giving shoppers an incentive to sign up for its credit cards: between October 5 and October 12, eligible Prime members with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card will receive 10% back on select products included in the Electronics, Home, and Toys Gift Guides.

You can find the holiday gift-guide landing page on Amazon.com/gifts.

The blog post with more information is on the AboutAmazon.com website.