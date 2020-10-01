Etsy Offers Sellers Advice on Holiday Marketing

Etsy is urging sellers to promote their shops on social media during the holidays. It launched a hashtag, #MakeItMeaningful, for sellers to include in their posts to tie them together.

Etsy offered suggestions on how sellers should promote their shop and listings, and presumably it will promote the campaign on its channels as well.

“We’ve got tons of ideas for promoting your shop on social media and sharing how you’re making this holiday season a little more meaningful,” Etsy wrote. “We know this can be a busy time of year, so to make it as easy as possible, we’ve put together a social media calendar for inspiration that you can use to plan your promotions. Sharing different types of content on your social media channels can help keep your followers engaged and coming back to your Etsy shop.”

It pointed sellers to this post on the Etsy Seller Handbook.

Etsy reminded sellers they could share on social media directly from Shop Manager – “Etsy’s social media tool helps you create posts for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.”

An example of Etsy’s advice for sellers: Post a listing or a process video:

“Gifts from Etsy mean more because they’re made by creative people like you! Show holiday shoppers what goes into making your products by sharing a listing or a process video. Head to your listing manager and select the item you want to edit, then scroll down on that page to add your video. Be sure to include the hashtag #EtsyProcess for a chance to have your video featured on Etsy’s social media channels.”