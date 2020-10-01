eBay Takes Care of Housekeeping Related to Sale of Classifieds

eBay took care of some housekeeping business on Thursday related to the sale of its Classifieds business to Adevinta that the two companies had announced in the third quarter.

This press release from July 21 explains the $9.2 billion deal with Adevinta in which, “As part of the transaction, eBay will receive $2.5 billion in cash and approximately 540 million Adevinta shares which would represent an equity stake of approximately 44% based on the number of Adevinta’s outstanding shares, as of the end of the second quarter, and a ~33.3% voting stake.”

October 1st marks the first day of eBay’s fiscal fourth quarter, and it posted the following press release detailing its filing with the SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission):

eBay Inc. To Report Classifieds Business as Discontinued Operations and Releases Updated Historical Financials

During the third quarter of 2020, eBay Inc. announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to transfer its Classifieds business to Adevinta

During the third quarter of 2020, eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to transfer its Classifieds business to Adevinta and determined that it met the criteria for the classification of held-for-sale accounting and discontinued operations. Accordingly, Classifieds’ financial results will be reflected in eBay’s condensed consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations beginning in the third quarter of 2020. Please refer to the 8-K filed today for a restatement of historical financial results.

