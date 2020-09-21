Sponsored Link
Etsy Holds Holiday Market Virtually This Year

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Many artisans rely on fall and winter markets to showcase their products and ring up sales IRL (in real life), but this year the pandemic is putting a damper on in-person events.

Etsy announced it is bringing holiday markets online this year to help sellers reach online shoppers around the globe, virtually.

Artisans can apply to host a virtual holiday market by Thursday, September 24. Etsy explained:

“Selected teams will be given the chance to bring their goods online to curated pages, where shoppers can browse the best of holiday for friends, family, and of course, themselves. We’ll help you with tools and resources to plan your market and get the word out to buyers!”

The host application for The Etsy Market is available on this page of the Etsy website.

