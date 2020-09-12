EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – September 13, 2020

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Hi Ina,

I always use Pirate Ship. I get an order same guy new buyer 0 rating just joined. So I have to use eBay to combine the order and after two hours their fix for me (their partner) is to “take it to the Post Office!”

I went nuts told them I never use eBay shipping for just this reason and that their solution sucks! Just another day and two hours of my life gone!

Jon

Hi Ina,

Is anyone there to reply to email at eBay? I tried the support@ebay.com… Not the right customer service email for ebay.com? Is it contact.ebay.com?

I click on that email link to eBay. The page error message states that eBay will fix that email.

Thanks.

HM

Hi Ina,

I just received a coupon code for $25 off an eBay purchase. However, I find it noteworthy and hypocritically inconsistent that while eBay charges final value fees on shipping, this coupon excludes such, but only applies to the cost of an item itself. Just an observation.

David

Visit the Letters to the Editor blog for more letters from readers published recently.

Send your letter to the editor by emailing ina@auctionbytes.com with “Letters to the Editor” in the subject line (remember to include your name as you would like it to appear).