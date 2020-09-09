UPS Preps for a Record Peak Holiday Season

UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2020 and continue through January 2021.

“We’re preparing for a record peak holiday season,” said Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever.”

Shipping-industry consultant Cathy Roberson pointed out that this year’s number is the same as last year’s. “An expanded peak season would seem to need more folks or are their tech investments playing a role?”

UPS is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers, driver-helpers, and personal vehicle drivers across multiple shifts in thousands of locations across the country.

The carrier noted that over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

