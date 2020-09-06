eBay Loses Chief Marketer Going into the Holiday Season

eBay Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering announced on Friday she is leaving the company. The news comes as eBay celebrates the 25th anniversary of its founding – and, even more relevant – ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season. (See update below.)

Writing of her departure in a LinkedIn post, she said, “I made my decision now based on the accomplishments and overall strength of the brand.” However, she did not indicate she was leaving for another company or share her future career plans, other than to say the decision was not easy but that the timing was right to pursue other opportunities.

That leaves open to speculation that eBay may be in a cost-cutting mode, perhaps adjusting to life as a much smaller company after caving to pressure from activist investors to sell its StubHub and classifieds businesses this year.

Deering had worked for some major brands before joining eBay in August 2015 shortly after the separation of eBay and PayPal, replacing Richelle Parham, who had joined eBay in late 2010 and left in February of 2015.

Deering’s departure leaves 3 women on the 12-member leaders cadre at the company. She joined the “Our Leaders” gallery in 2020 after Kris Miller went missing in January.

Deering’s full post on LinkedIn follows:

“Almost five years ago to the day, I started my career with eBay. It was the most exciting time since it was post PayPal separation and on the second day of the job I experienced one of the most amazing moments…Our 20th Anniversary celebration with our sellers. The stories shared about life changing events due to the power of the eBay platform were indescribable. I remember the chills of pride and happiness to have the opportunity to work for this amazing brand. So, to state the obvious, my decision to leave was anything but easy. It’s been humbling to be part of a brand that is purpose-driven at the core and filled with so many passionate and talented people and sellers.

“I am grateful for the opportunity that I have had to lead the Global Marketing team. This is an organization full of incredibly skilled professionals. I am extremely proud of the work the team has done and continues to do to drive the overall direction of the business.

“I made my decision now based on the accomplishments and overall strength of the brand and I’m excited to see eBay accelerate as the company heads into the next 25 years. Again, this decision was not an easy one, but the timing is right for me and it’s time for me to pursue other opportunities.”

You can find the full post on her LinkedIn activity feed.

Note: AdWeek reports Deering will stay through mid-October to help eBay prepare for the holiday shopping season.