CEO Aspires to Make eBay the Partner of Choice for Sellers

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone celebrated Pierre Omidyar’s founding of the company 25 years ago with a post on the eBay Blog.

Iannone reviewed some of eBay’s highlights, writing, “Our marketplace is filled with storied firsts — from helping catapult the Beanie Babies craze in 1997 to being one of the first companies to launch an iPhone ecommerce app in 2008; hosting a record-setting charity auction for a power lunch with Warren Buffet that went for $3.46 million in 2012 to enabling shoppers to search by image in 2017.”

And he said the company was focused on where it’s headed next. “eBay is ready to embrace all the challenges and opportunities of the new decade and beyond. We are keenly focused on our future because of our history as pioneers, forging our own path. Looking ahead, our next chapter is all about unlocking the untapped potential of eBay’s core marketplace while keeping our core values intact — and propel our customers toward even greater success.”

To usher in that future, Iannone said he will accelerate a tech-led reimagination of eBay, claiming its place as the best global marketplace for buyers and sellers. “We will focus on defending our core — embracing the roots of our marketplace — and building modern and compelling experiences for current and future generations of customers.”

And he described how he will go about doing so. “We aspire to be the partner of choice for sellers, simplifying and upleveling the selling experience for small businesses and entrepreneurs while advocating on their behalf and still delivering on their needs. We’ll double down on evolving our shopping experience so it is fresher, more enriched and simpler to not only attract and retain buyers but to cultivate life-long, trusted relationships with them.”

You can read the full post on the eBay blog.