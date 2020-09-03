eBay Restructures European Organization

An eBay executive spilled the beans about a new restructuring taking place in the coming weeks.

Eben Sermon, Head of eBay Europe (excl UK) at eBay, said eBay will create a newly combined European region, bringing together the UK, led by Rob Hattrell, and the Central-Southern Europe organization, which Sermon had been leading.

Hattrell will become General Manager of the newly consolidated European region. Oliver Klinck, currently serving as Chief Commercial Officer in Germany, will become eBay Deutschland’s Managing Director, and Murray Lambell will become the Head of the UK.

eBay UK announced Lambell’s promotion to General Manager of eBay UK today, September 3rd. He had been Vice President of UK Trading, where he was responsible for all of eBay UK’s Business to Consumer and Sales & Operations activities. The press release noted that Hattrell will have regional oversight of all eBay Europe operations, including in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Sermon said he would be taking on a new global role working for eBay’s Chief Product Officer Pete Thompson, “running Product Marketing and a set of incubation projects for the company.”

eBay’s “Our Leaders” page currently lists the following executives in charge of geographic regions:

Jay Lee, SVP, International

Rob Hattrell, VP, UK

Eben Sermon, VP, Central and Southern Europe

Jordan Sweenam, SVP & General Manager, North America

Sermon, who did not divulge any details of restructuring beyond the European region, posted the announcement on LinkedIn.