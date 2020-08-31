PayPal Tells Sellers that ‘Pay in 4’ Can Boost Sales

PayPal is selling merchants on its new “Pay in 4” financing solution, telling them it can boost conversions.

PayPal Pay in 4 lets shoppers make a purchase and pay over four, interest-free installments. But sellers get paid right away. PayPal explained in Monday’s announcement:

“Pay in 4, which is part of PayPal’s growing suite of Pay Later solutions, enables merchants and partners to get paid upfront while enabling customers to pay for purchases between $30 and $600 over a six-week period.

“Pay in 4 is included in the merchant’s existing PayPal pricing, so merchants don’t pay any additional fees to enable it for their customers.”

PayPal also said merchants can now add dynamic messaging “to deliver relevant, in-context pay later options early in the shopping journey, from the homepage, to product pages, to checkout.”

The new offering will become available to consumers on qualifying purchase in early Q4 2020 (that would be as early as October).

Merchants can pre-register on the PayPal website.